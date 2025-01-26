Left Menu

Celebrating Excellence: Telangana Governor's Awards Illuminate Republic Day

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma hosted an 'At Home' reception to mark Republic Day, where he felicitated winners of the Governor's Awards for Excellence in various categories. The event highlighted achievements in Environment Protection, Divyangjan Welfare, Sports and Games, and Culture, acknowledging both individuals and organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-01-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 20:49 IST
In a vibrant celebration of Republic Day, Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma hosted an 'At Home' reception at the prestigious Raj Bhavan.

The event gathered eminent personalities including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and High Court Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul, alongside notable guests.

Governor Varma also honored recipients of the Governor's Awards for Excellence across Environment Protection, Divyangjan Welfare, Sports and Games, and Culture, reflecting unparalleled achievements in their respective fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)

