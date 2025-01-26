Celebrating Excellence: Telangana Governor's Awards Illuminate Republic Day

In a vibrant celebration of Republic Day, Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma hosted an 'At Home' reception at the prestigious Raj Bhavan.

The event gathered eminent personalities including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and High Court Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul, alongside notable guests.

Governor Varma also honored recipients of the Governor's Awards for Excellence across Environment Protection, Divyangjan Welfare, Sports and Games, and Culture, reflecting unparalleled achievements in their respective fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)