Breaking the Stigma: Leprosy Colonies and the Call for Inclusion in India

The seminar highlighted the segregation of 750 leprosy colonies in India and the ongoing discrimination faced by affected individuals. Experts and advocates called for collective efforts to dismantle stigma, push legal reforms, and raise awareness for early detection and rehabilitation, while emphasizing community-based solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 21:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A recent seminar on World Leprosy Day spotlighted the marginalization of 750 leprosy colonies in India, underscoring the need for collaborative efforts to dismantle associated stigma, according to S Govindaraj, Commissioner at the Office of the Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities (CCPD).

Organized by the CCPD, the event gathered a diverse group including government officials, medical experts, and NGO representatives to address persistent myths and advocate for the inclusion of people affected by leprosy. Legal reforms and community-based rehabilitation were urged to overcome discrimination dubbed worse than caste-based biases.

Key speakers also noted India's significant share of global leprosy cases, with a focus on the enduring prejudices fueled by ignorance. Leprosy survivor Shabnam Khan shared her inspiring journey from rejection to empowerment, urging society to embrace early detection and dispel misconceptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

