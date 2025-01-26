Pride of Rajasthan: Honoring Padma Shri Awardees
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma lauded the state's Padma awardees: Sheen Kaaf Nizam, Batool Begum, and Baijnath Maharaj, recognizing their contributions to literature, art, and spirituality respectively. Their accomplishments are seen as inspirations for societal change and a source of pride for the state.
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma extended heartfelt congratulations to the state's Padma award recipients this year, praising their remarkable contributions. Among the honorees are Sheen Kaaf Nizam for literature and education, Batool Begum for art, and Baijnath Maharaj for spirituality.
Sheen Kaaf Nizam, a respected Urdu poet from Jodhpur, has been recognized for his influential work in literature. Batool Begum, known as 'Bhajnon ki Begum,' is acclaimed for her unique contribution to Rajasthani folk music, where she challenged norms by performing Hindu devotional songs despite her Muslim heritage.
From Sikar, Baijnath Maharaj, the head priest of Shraddhanand Ashram, earned recognition for his spiritual contributions. These awardees are seen as inspiring figures, bringing about positive societal change and elevating the cultural pride of Rajasthan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Heemal Nagrai Winter Carnival: A Celebration of Culture and Community
Assam's Transformation: Books, Culture, and Sports Replace Violence
Maha Kumbh 2025: A Confluence of Faith and Culture Begins
Maha Kumbh 2025: A Grand Confluence of Faith and Culture Begins
Hollywood Stands Strong Amid LA Wildfires: Awards Delayed, Aid Pledged