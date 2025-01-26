Pride of Rajasthan: Honoring Padma Shri Awardees

Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma extended heartfelt congratulations to the state's Padma award recipients this year, praising their remarkable contributions. Among the honorees are Sheen Kaaf Nizam for literature and education, Batool Begum for art, and Baijnath Maharaj for spirituality.

Sheen Kaaf Nizam, a respected Urdu poet from Jodhpur, has been recognized for his influential work in literature. Batool Begum, known as 'Bhajnon ki Begum,' is acclaimed for her unique contribution to Rajasthani folk music, where she challenged norms by performing Hindu devotional songs despite her Muslim heritage.

From Sikar, Baijnath Maharaj, the head priest of Shraddhanand Ashram, earned recognition for his spiritual contributions. These awardees are seen as inspiring figures, bringing about positive societal change and elevating the cultural pride of Rajasthan.

