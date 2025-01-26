Amit Shah's Pilgrimage: Maha Kumbh Mela Awaits

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday to join the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, renowned as one of the largest religious gatherings globally.

During his visit, Shah will partake in a holy dip at the sacred Triveni Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers converge.

On the social platform 'X', Shah expressed his excitement about attending the Maha Kumbh, a significant pilgrimage promoting equality, harmony, and India's diverse traditions. He will also engage with esteemed saints, including Shankaracharyas from Puri and Dwarka.

(With inputs from agencies.)