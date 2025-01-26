Left Menu

Coldplay's Spectacular Send-Off in Ahmedabad: A Night to Remember

Coldplay, led by Chris Martin, dazzled fans in Ahmedabad with a memorable final performance in India as part of their 'Music of the Spheres World Tour.' The electrifying show included patriotic tributes, a special appearance by Jasprit Bumrah, and heartfelt audience interactions, culminating in a magical fireworks display.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-01-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 22:46 IST
Coldplay's Spectacular Send-Off in Ahmedabad: A Night to Remember
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Coldplay captivated fans at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium with their final show in India, celebrating the occasion with patriotic songs and heartfelt tributes. Chris Martin, the band's charismatic frontman, inspired the audience with performances of popular tracks and special acknowledgments of Indian culture.

Excitement peaked as Martin surprised fans with a rendition of A R Rahman's 'Maa Tujhe Salaam,' and cricketing star Jasprit Bumrah made a special appearance, adding to the night's special atmosphere. Fans were overjoyed as Martin personalized songs to engage concert-goers.

The show ended on a high note with spectacular fireworks and the message 'Believe in Love,' closing a memorable chapter of Coldplay's world tour. The band, previously seen at the 2016 Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai, ensured their farewell was both touching and unforgettable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025