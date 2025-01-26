Coldplay's Spectacular Send-Off in Ahmedabad: A Night to Remember

Coldplay captivated fans at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium with their final show in India, celebrating the occasion with patriotic songs and heartfelt tributes. Chris Martin, the band's charismatic frontman, inspired the audience with performances of popular tracks and special acknowledgments of Indian culture.

Excitement peaked as Martin surprised fans with a rendition of A R Rahman's 'Maa Tujhe Salaam,' and cricketing star Jasprit Bumrah made a special appearance, adding to the night's special atmosphere. Fans were overjoyed as Martin personalized songs to engage concert-goers.

The show ended on a high note with spectacular fireworks and the message 'Believe in Love,' closing a memorable chapter of Coldplay's world tour. The band, previously seen at the 2016 Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai, ensured their farewell was both touching and unforgettable.

(With inputs from agencies.)