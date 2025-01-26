Left Menu

Boat Blaze Disrupts Republic Day Celebrations at Hussain Sagar

During a 'Bharat Mata Maha Arti' event at Hussain Sagar lake, a fire erupted on a boat due to fireworks, injuring one man. The event was attended by prominent figures, including Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, who had left prior to the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-01-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 23:55 IST
Boat Blaze Disrupts Republic Day Celebrations at Hussain Sagar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fiery incident marred the Republic Day celebrations at Hussain Sagar lake in Hyderabad as a boat caught fire during a fireworks display on Sunday night. The blaze broke out shortly after Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and Governor Jishnu Dev Varma left the event organized by the Bharat Mata Foundation.

According to police reports, the mishap occurred when a rocket from the fireworks hit stockpiled crackers on the boat, igniting a fire. One man sustained minor burns and was quickly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The 'Bharat Mata Maha Arti' event saw attendance from several dignitaries, including BJP MPs Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, Eatala Rajendar, and M Raghunandan Rao, as well as 'RRR' fame music director M M Keeravani, among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

