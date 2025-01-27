Left Menu

Handshake Controversy in Chess: Yakubboev Clarifies Religious Stance

Grandmaster Nodirbek Yakubboev caused a stir at the Tata Steel Chess Tournament by not shaking hands with Indian GM R Vaishali, citing religious reasons. The video went viral, prompting Yakubboev to apologize and clarify that his actions were rooted in personal religious beliefs, not disrespect.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At the Tata Steel Chess Tournament, a controversy erupted when Grandmaster Nodirbek Yakubboev declined to shake hands with Indian GM R Vaishali, citing religious reasons. The incident, captured in a video, left Vaishali visibly confused before their fourth-round match began.

Yakubboev, who became a Grandmaster in 2019, later clarified his actions on 'X', expressing his respect for Vaishali and her brother R. Praggnanandhaa. He emphasized that as a practicing Muslim, he refrains from physical contact with women outside of his family, but meant no disrespect.

To avoid further misunderstandings, Yakubboev informed Romania's Irina Bulmaga in advance of his religious beliefs before their eighth-round game. Meanwhile, Vaishali did not extend her hand after defeating Yakubboev in the tournament, where she currently stands with four points after eight rounds.

