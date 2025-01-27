Revisiting America's Peaks: The Story Behind Geographic Naming

Within hours of assuming office, President Donald Trump issued executive orders to celebrate American greatness, including renaming North America's tallest mountain from Denali back to Mount McKinley. The order aims to recognize historical contributions and urged US Interior Department collaboration to honor Alaska Natives' culture.

The U.S. Board on Geographic Names, active since 1890, plays a pivotal role in standardizing geographic names. Initially established by President Benjamin Harrison to resolve landmark referencing inconsistencies, it was expanded by President Theodore Roosevelt in 1906, later dissolved in 1934 before being reestablished post-WWII.

Under Trump's administration, the board continues to function with representatives from various agencies. Recent endeavors highlight eliminating derogatory geographic terms, reinforcing the cultural significance of names like Denali, and striving for names that reflect and respect local histories and identities.

