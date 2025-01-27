Left Menu

Revisiting America's Peaks: The Story Behind Geographic Naming

Exploring the history and influence of the U.S. Board on Geographic Names, the article delves into the significance of landmark naming in reflecting American history and culture. The board plays a crucial role in standardizing names, often addressing derogatory terms and advocating for names resonating with local and historical significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-01-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 11:16 IST
Revisiting America's Peaks: The Story Behind Geographic Naming
  • Country:
  • United States

Within hours of assuming office, President Donald Trump issued executive orders to celebrate American greatness, including renaming North America's tallest mountain from Denali back to Mount McKinley. The order aims to recognize historical contributions and urged US Interior Department collaboration to honor Alaska Natives' culture.

The U.S. Board on Geographic Names, active since 1890, plays a pivotal role in standardizing geographic names. Initially established by President Benjamin Harrison to resolve landmark referencing inconsistencies, it was expanded by President Theodore Roosevelt in 1906, later dissolved in 1934 before being reestablished post-WWII.

Under Trump's administration, the board continues to function with representatives from various agencies. Recent endeavors highlight eliminating derogatory geographic terms, reinforcing the cultural significance of names like Denali, and striving for names that reflect and respect local histories and identities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tackling Global Inequality: The Urgent Need for a Fairer Economic Compact

Pakistan’s Poverty Surge: New Report Highlights Economic Struggles and Recovery Hopes

Ensuring Water Security: How Cities Can Safeguard Their Future

Strengthening Ghana's Healthcare: The Impact of Networks of Practice

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025