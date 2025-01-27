Amit Shah to Embrace Sanatan Culture at Maha Kumbh Mela

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced his excitement to partake in the Maha Kumbh Mela, where he plans to take a symbolic dip at the Sangam and seek blessings from revered saints.

In a post on social media platform X, Shah described the Maha Kumbh as a 'unique symbol' of Sanatan culture, highlighting its representation of Sanatan Dharma's harmonious life philosophy. He emphasized his eagerness to engage in the festival, celebrated in Prayagraj as a manifestation of unity and integrity.

Shah's schedule includes a ceremonial bath at the Maha Kumbh on Monday, alongside meetings with various saints, including esteemed Shankaracharyas from Puri and Dwarka. The festival commenced on January 13 and will run until February 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)