Amit Shah to Embrace Sanatan Culture at Maha Kumbh Mela

Union Home Minister Amit Shah anticipates participating in the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, planning to take a holy dip at Sangam and seek blessings from saints. The festival, a symbol of Sanatan culture, showcases Sanatan Dharma's life philosophy. Shah is set to meet prominent saints during the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 27-01-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 11:34 IST
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced his excitement to partake in the Maha Kumbh Mela, where he plans to take a symbolic dip at the Sangam and seek blessings from revered saints.

In a post on social media platform X, Shah described the Maha Kumbh as a 'unique symbol' of Sanatan culture, highlighting its representation of Sanatan Dharma's harmonious life philosophy. He emphasized his eagerness to engage in the festival, celebrated in Prayagraj as a manifestation of unity and integrity.

Shah's schedule includes a ceremonial bath at the Maha Kumbh on Monday, alongside meetings with various saints, including esteemed Shankaracharyas from Puri and Dwarka. The festival commenced on January 13 and will run until February 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

