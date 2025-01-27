Left Menu

Sky Force: A Stellar Box Office Flight

Sky Force, with stars Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, grossed Rs 92.90 crore worldwide in its debut weekend. The film, depicting India's first airstrike, released before Republic Day. Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur, it has become a Republic Day favorite, showcasing impressive box office growth.

New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 13:40 IST
'Sky Force', starring Akshay Kumar and newcomer Veer Pahariya, has soared impressively at the global box office, amassing Rs 92.90 crore in its initial weekend. The film tells the thrilling tale of India's first and deadliest airstrike, hitting theaters just in time for Republic Day.

Helmed by directors Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur, 'Sky Force' quickly became an audience favorite. Production house Maddock Films shared the film's successful box office figures on social media, highlighting its massive popularity during the Republic Day celebrations.

The riveting war drama follows the story of IAF officer T Vijaya, played by Pahariya, who goes missing during the 1965 India-Pakistan War, with Kumar portraying his determined colleague KO Ahuja. The film also features performances by Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan.

