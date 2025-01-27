Left Menu

Search Continues for Missing Student After Dramatic Lake Fire

Hyderabad police are searching for a student who disappeared after a boat fire at Hussain Sagar Lake. The incident followed a fireworks display for a Republic Day event. While his friends escaped unharmed, the student remains missing. An investigation is underway to uncover what went wrong.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-01-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 14:47 IST
Search Continues for Missing Student After Dramatic Lake Fire
fire accident Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Hyderabad city police are on a search operation for an engineering student who disappeared in Hussain Sagar Lake. This unfortunate event occurred after fireworks caused a boat he was on to catch fire, according to police reports on Monday.

Fireworks were part of the 'Bharat Mata Maha Aarti' program, organized on Sunday night to commemorate Republic Day. The mishap took place shortly after Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and Governor Jishnu Dev Varma exited the venue post-event.

Ajay, on the boat with friends, remains unaccounted for, although his friends escaped unhurt. Family members informed the police of his absence after attending the event. Initial investigations suggest a rocket from the fireworks ignited other crackers on the boat, resulting in the fire accident. Another individual sustained burn injuries and was hospitalized. The Bharat Mata Foundation organized the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

Protecting privacy in the metaverse: A new frontier in data security

When AI meets medicine: Advancing multilingual care with GPT-4

Blockchain and biometric data: Securing the future of health records

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025