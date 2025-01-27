Search Continues for Missing Student After Dramatic Lake Fire

The Hyderabad city police are on a search operation for an engineering student who disappeared in Hussain Sagar Lake. This unfortunate event occurred after fireworks caused a boat he was on to catch fire, according to police reports on Monday.

Fireworks were part of the 'Bharat Mata Maha Aarti' program, organized on Sunday night to commemorate Republic Day. The mishap took place shortly after Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and Governor Jishnu Dev Varma exited the venue post-event.

Ajay, on the boat with friends, remains unaccounted for, although his friends escaped unhurt. Family members informed the police of his absence after attending the event. Initial investigations suggest a rocket from the fireworks ignited other crackers on the boat, resulting in the fire accident. Another individual sustained burn injuries and was hospitalized. The Bharat Mata Foundation organized the event.

