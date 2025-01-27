Left Menu

Amit Shah Takes a Holy Dip at Maha Kumbh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took part in the Maha Kumbh celebrations at Triveni Sangam. Joined by several dignitaries, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the rituals included a dip in the holy waters, aarti, and blessings for the Shah family. Security measures were heightened in Prayagraj.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 27-01-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 15:09 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a ceremonial dip at the Triveni Sangam amid the Maha Kumbh festivities on Monday, delving into a spiritual experience alongside many prominent figures.

Accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, several religious leaders, and family members, Shah performed various rituals, including sipping holy water and offering prayers to the Sun.

The auspicious event was marked by heightened security throughout the Mela area in Prayagraj, which hosted a massive number of devotees and spectators, impacting local travel with strict vehicle restrictions and route diversions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

