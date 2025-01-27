Amit Shah Takes a Holy Dip at Maha Kumbh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a ceremonial dip at the Triveni Sangam amid the Maha Kumbh festivities on Monday, delving into a spiritual experience alongside many prominent figures.

Accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, several religious leaders, and family members, Shah performed various rituals, including sipping holy water and offering prayers to the Sun.

The auspicious event was marked by heightened security throughout the Mela area in Prayagraj, which hosted a massive number of devotees and spectators, impacting local travel with strict vehicle restrictions and route diversions.

(With inputs from agencies.)