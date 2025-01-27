Left Menu

Amit Shah Takes A Divine Dip: A Celebration of Sanatan Culture

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 27-01-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 16:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in the holy rituals of the Maha Kumbh at Triveni Sangam, spotlighting its symbolic significance to Sanatan culture. Shah engaged in sacred practices, accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and family members.

The event was marked by meticulous security and involved several renowned spiritual leaders. Shah, alongside Yogi Adityanath, undertook the rituals under the guidance of top seers, in a gathering that also saw the participation of Yoga guru Ramdev.

Highlighting the cultural prominence, Amit Shah described the Maha Kumbh as a representation of Sanatan Dharma's harmonious philosophy. The event drew large crowds, with more than 53.29 lakh participants by Monday morning, underscoring its immense religious significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

