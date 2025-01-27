Echoes of Auschwitz: Families Demand Freedom and Remembrance

Families of Israelis taken hostage by Hamas have urged the world to remember past atrocities and demanded the release of their loved ones as the 80th anniversary of Auschwitz's liberation draws near.

Amid a fierce conflict between Israel and Hamas, which began with the seizure of 253 hostages on October 7, 2023, billions of lives have been impacted. Over 47,000 Palestinians have died, and numerous Israelis have suffered in the strife.

Survivors, like Omer Lifshitz, who lost family in the brutal events and whose father remains a hostage, visited Auschwitz for the first time, while others stress the importance of learning from such history to build a peaceful future.

(With inputs from agencies.)