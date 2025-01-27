Left Menu

Modi's Cultural Renaissance: WAVES Marketplace and Summit Launched

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been credited with revitalizing India's cultural identity globally, similar to Swami Vivekananda's influence. Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat launched WAVES Bazaar, an e-marketplace for the media and entertainment industry, ahead of India's first World Audio Video and Entertainment Summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as a pivotal figure in redefining India's cultural identity on the global scene, following in the footsteps of Swami Vivekananda. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted Modi's influence while launching the WAVES Bazaar on Monday.

The event also marked the inauguration of the World Audio Video and Entertainment Summit (WAVES), poised to be a significant platform akin to Davos for the creative economy. The e-marketplace aims to connect and empower content creators within the media industry.

In addition, several initiatives such as the 'Wah Ustad Challenge,' aimed at promoting Indian classical music, and the 'Make The World Wear Khadi' campaign were announced. These initiatives underscore India's commitment to showcasing its cultural and creative assets globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

