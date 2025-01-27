Left Menu

Amit Shah's Sacred Dip: Symbol of Sanatan Culture at Maha Kumbh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a significant dip at the Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh, emphasizing its symbolism of Sanatan culture's harmony. Accompanied by his family, seers, and prominent figures, including Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Shah performed various rituals, showcasing the event's cultural and religious unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 27-01-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 19:59 IST
Amit Shah's Sacred Dip: Symbol of Sanatan Culture at Maha Kumbh
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah immersed himself in the sacred waters of the Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh, a grand display of Sanatan culture's philosophical roots of harmony.

Joined by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several revered seers, Shah participated in traditional rituals, including 'jal aachman'. Prominent figures like Yoga guru Ramdev also attended the significant event.

With heightened security, Shah and his family, along with son Jay Shah, chairman of the ICC, engaged in spiritual activities that underscored the Maha Kumbh as a unifying celebration enhancing national pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025