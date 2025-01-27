Amit Shah's Sacred Dip: Symbol of Sanatan Culture at Maha Kumbh
Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a significant dip at the Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh, emphasizing its symbolism of Sanatan culture's harmony. Accompanied by his family, seers, and prominent figures, including Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Shah performed various rituals, showcasing the event's cultural and religious unity.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah immersed himself in the sacred waters of the Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh, a grand display of Sanatan culture's philosophical roots of harmony.
Joined by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several revered seers, Shah participated in traditional rituals, including 'jal aachman'. Prominent figures like Yoga guru Ramdev also attended the significant event.
With heightened security, Shah and his family, along with son Jay Shah, chairman of the ICC, engaged in spiritual activities that underscored the Maha Kumbh as a unifying celebration enhancing national pride.
