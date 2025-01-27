One World One Family Cup: Cricket Unites India and Sri Lanka Legends for Humanity

Renowned cricketers from India and Sri Lanka will revive their glory days by participating in the 2025 One World One Family Cup, set for February 8. Cricket legends such as Chaminda Vaas and Venkatesh Prasad will feature in this humanitarian event.

Joining them are familiar icons like Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, and Ajantha Mendis, turning this game into a beacon of unity. Former India player GR Viswanath emphasized the game's purpose of fostering humanitarian values, stating that its greatness is reflected in the lives touched by the sport.

The event is organized by Madhusudan Sai's Global Humanitarian Mission and focuses on spreading the message of humanity, transcending national pride. A successful introduction in 2024 saw captains Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh lead teams comprising talent from seven nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)