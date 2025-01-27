Left Menu

Amit Shah's Sacred Dip: Unity and Sanatan Culture at Maha Kumbh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in the sacred rituals at the Maha Kumbh, highlighting its role in promoting unity and pride in Sanatan culture. Alongside Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and revered seers, Shah and his family took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, engaging in traditional rituals that emphasized harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 27-01-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 23:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a symbolic dip at the Triveni Sangam as part of the Maha Kumbh celebrations, emphasizing its significance as a testament to the unity and philosophy of Sanatan culture.

Shah's participation included traditional rituals alongside Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and prominent spiritual leaders, highlighting the event's role in fostering a sense of national unity and pride in ancient traditions.

In a gathering that drew over 1.55 crore participants for the holy bath, Shah's visit was marked by extensive security measures to accommodate the massive influx of pilgrims and ensure smooth proceedings during this major religious festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

