Call for Sanatan Board to Protect Religious Heritage

At the Maha Kumbh, various religious leaders and seers proposed the creation of a Sanatan Board to safeguard the Sanatan Dharma. This call was made at the 'Dharm Sansad' amidst growing concerns over the cultural and religious autonomy of 'sanatanis'.

Jagadguru Vidya Bhaskar Ji Maharaj urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act. He stated that it was enacted without consultation and undermines Hindu temples.

The Sanatan Dharma Sansad, chaired by Nimbark Peethadheeshwar Shyam Sharan Devacharya, stressed that a Sanatan Board is vital for cultural preservation and future security. This sentiment was echoed by other leaders, who called for unity among 'sanatanis' akin to industrial and medical bodies like CII, FICCI, and IMA.

(With inputs from agencies.)