Left Menu

Call for Sanatan Board to Protect Religious Heritage

Religious leaders gathered at the Maha Kumbh to advocate for a Sanatan Board, aimed at preserving Sanatan Dharma and challenging the Places of Worship Act. They argue that such a board is necessary for cultural protection and unity among 'sanatanis'. Critics emphasize the need for equal representation in religious governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 28-01-2025 08:30 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 08:30 IST
Call for Sanatan Board to Protect Religious Heritage
  • Country:
  • India

At the Maha Kumbh, various religious leaders and seers proposed the creation of a Sanatan Board to safeguard the Sanatan Dharma. This call was made at the 'Dharm Sansad' amidst growing concerns over the cultural and religious autonomy of 'sanatanis'.

Jagadguru Vidya Bhaskar Ji Maharaj urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act. He stated that it was enacted without consultation and undermines Hindu temples.

The Sanatan Dharma Sansad, chaired by Nimbark Peethadheeshwar Shyam Sharan Devacharya, stressed that a Sanatan Board is vital for cultural preservation and future security. This sentiment was echoed by other leaders, who called for unity among 'sanatanis' akin to industrial and medical bodies like CII, FICCI, and IMA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025