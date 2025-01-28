Left Menu

Saif Ali Khan: The Resilient Warrior

Actor Saif Ali Khan survived a harrowing stabbing incident at his Mumbai home. Director Sooraj Barjatya, who worked with Khan in 'Hum Saath Saath Hain', expressed confidence in Khan's resilience, calling him a 'warrior.' Khan underwent surgery and was recently discharged from the hospital.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who faced a serious stabbing incident, is expected to emerge stronger, according to director Sooraj Barjatya. The actor, known for his role in the 1999 cinematic hit 'Hum Saath Saath Hain', was attacked at his Mumbai residence.

The attack, which occurred during the early hours of January 16, saw Khan stabbed six times by an unidentified assailant. Following the incident, Khan was swiftly admitted to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent significant spinal and plastic surgeries before being discharged on January 21.

Barjatya, who shares a professional bond with Khan, praised the actor's fortitude. 'We created a wonderful film, and I'm confident he will rebound. He's a true warrior,' he told PTI. Barjatya also anticipates the release of his upcoming web series 'Bada Naam Karenge' on SonyLIV in February.

