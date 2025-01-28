Green Games: Pioneering Sustainability in National Sports

The 38th National Games have marked a progressive stride towards sustainability with their 'Green Games' theme, decisively eliminating the use of plastic in event branding.

Recyclable sun fabric spans an enormous 6 lakh square feet area on hoardings and billboards, ensuring they are reused and recycled post-event, promoting environmental responsibility.

This aligns with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, endorsing responsible consumption, climate action, and natural resource conservation, paving the way for more eco-conscious large-scale events.

