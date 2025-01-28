Revolutionizing the Diamond Market: Augmont Introduces Lab-Grown Diamond Trading
Augmont, an end-to-end digital bullion platform, has launched a lab-grown diamonds trading option on its platform, serving over 5,000 jewellers in India. The company aims to transform the market by setting new pricing benchmarks and addressing outdated pricing models compared to mined diamonds.
Augmont, a leader in India's gold trading sector, has extended its reach by adding lab-grown diamonds (LGD) to its digital trading platform. This development is expected to benefit around 5,000 jewellers nationwide.
Ketan Kothari, Augmont Group Director, highlighted the platform's role in facilitating global market pricing and delivery of LGDs, including regions like the US, Europe, Gulf, and East Asia.
Aarav Bafna, Augmont's product head for LGD, criticized the existing LGD pricing model and expressed confidence in setting new pricing standards, revolutionizing the trade much like their influence on gold trading.
