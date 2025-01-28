Left Menu

Revolutionizing the Diamond Market: Augmont Introduces Lab-Grown Diamond Trading

Augmont, an end-to-end digital bullion platform, has launched a lab-grown diamonds trading option on its platform, serving over 5,000 jewellers in India. The company aims to transform the market by setting new pricing benchmarks and addressing outdated pricing models compared to mined diamonds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-01-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 17:02 IST
Revolutionizing the Diamond Market: Augmont Introduces Lab-Grown Diamond Trading
  • Country:
  • India

Augmont, a leader in India's gold trading sector, has extended its reach by adding lab-grown diamonds (LGD) to its digital trading platform. This development is expected to benefit around 5,000 jewellers nationwide.

Ketan Kothari, Augmont Group Director, highlighted the platform's role in facilitating global market pricing and delivery of LGDs, including regions like the US, Europe, Gulf, and East Asia.

Aarav Bafna, Augmont's product head for LGD, criticized the existing LGD pricing model and expressed confidence in setting new pricing standards, revolutionizing the trade much like their influence on gold trading.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025