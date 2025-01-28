Odisha: A Prime Ministerial Favorite

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored his strong connection with Odisha, highlighting that he has visited the state nearly 30 times since assuming office. This was noted during his address at the Utkarsh Odisha, Make In Odisha Conclave 2025, which gathered around 7,500 business delegates from across India and abroad.

Modi declared Odisha as a prime location for investment, playing a key role in India's broader development strategy. He mentioned that his repeated visits, including a second one this January, reflect his commitment to the state's prosperity, supported by the Union government's initiatives.

The Prime Minister remarked on the state's industrial capabilities, ports, and trade contributions and cited historical connections to South Eastern Asian trade. He also recalled cultural exchanges and confidence in future business collaborations to elevate Odisha's and India's progress.

