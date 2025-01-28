Left Menu

Mumbai Police Collects Strong Evidence in Saif Ali Khan Attack

The Mumbai police have gathered ample evidence against a Bangladeshi national accused of attacking Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. The attack took place on January 16, and the suspect was arrested on January 19. Police confirmed having documentary, physical, and technical evidence against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-01-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 18:31 IST
The Mumbai police have made significant progress in the case involving an attack on Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan. Authorities have arrested a Bangladeshi national identified as Shariful Islam, also known as Vijay Das, citing ample evidence against him.

Khan was violently assaulted in his Mumbai residence on January 16, sustaining six stab wounds. By January 19, the police had tracked down and apprehended the suspect in Thane. The Additional Commissioner of Police, Paramjit Dahiya, praised the investigative team for their 'excellent, proof-based detection' efforts.

Police claim to possess strong documentary, physical, and technical evidence against the accused. Plans to use facial recognition technology to verify his identity are underway. Meanwhile, the suspect's father insists his son is being framed, alleging discrepancies in CCTV footage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

