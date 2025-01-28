Left Menu

Saba Pataudi Speaks Out Amidst Saif Ali Khan's Miraculous Recovery Speculations

Jewellery designer Saba Pataudi has responded to social media speculations about her brother, actor Saif Ali Khan's remarkably quick recovery after being stabbed. Saif underwent surgeries and was discharged swiftly, prompting discussions online. Saba urged the public to inform themselves with factual medical explanations before making assumptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 18:51 IST
Saba Pataudi Speaks Out Amidst Saif Ali Khan's Miraculous Recovery Speculations
Saba Pataudi
  • Country:
  • India

Saba Pataudi, a renowned jewellery designer, addressed the swirling online rumors about her brother Saif Ali Khan's rapid recovery after he was brutally stabbed last week.

Saif, aged 54, faced a terrifying knife attack at his Bandra residence in Mumbai, resulting in two surgeries. However, within days, he left the hospital, appearing in good health.

This surprising turnaround led to widespread speculation about the severity of his injuries. Saba encouraged followers to seek credible medical insights about her brother's condition, stressing the importance of informed discussion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025