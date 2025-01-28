Saba Pataudi Speaks Out Amidst Saif Ali Khan's Miraculous Recovery Speculations

Saba Pataudi, a renowned jewellery designer, addressed the swirling online rumors about her brother Saif Ali Khan's rapid recovery after he was brutally stabbed last week.

Saif, aged 54, faced a terrifying knife attack at his Bandra residence in Mumbai, resulting in two surgeries. However, within days, he left the hospital, appearing in good health.

This surprising turnaround led to widespread speculation about the severity of his injuries. Saba encouraged followers to seek credible medical insights about her brother's condition, stressing the importance of informed discussion.

(With inputs from agencies.)