India-Israel Travel Ties Soar with New Direct Flights

In a significant development for travel enthusiasts, Israel's Tourism Minister Haim Katz has disclosed ongoing discussions with Air India to establish direct flights between Mumbai and Tel Aviv. These flights are anticipated to commence in early March, coinciding with the introduction of a direct service from Delhi to Tel Aviv.

Highlighting the economic implications, Katz emphasized the importance of tourism, asserting his commitment to facilitating direct flight operations by both Air India and the Israeli airline, EI AI. His visit to India aims to reinforce bilateral cultural ties and promote Israel's rich heritage, historical sites, and world-class attractions to Indian travelers.

During his time in India, Katz inaugurated the Magen Hassidim Synagogue as part of the Jewish Route initiative by the Israeli Consulate and Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation. Israeli Consulate General Kobbi Shoshani expressed a desire for mutual tourism growth, welcoming more Indians to experience Israel's cultural and culinary offerings.

