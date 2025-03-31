Left Menu

Ghaziabad Man Arrested in High-Profile Mumbai Rape and Assault Case

Sanoj Mishra, a Ghaziabad resident living in Mumbai, has been arrested in connection with a rape and assault case. A woman accused him of abuse, coerced abortions, and threats. Medical evidence supported her claims, and his bail plea was rejected by the Delhi High Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 14:31 IST
Ghaziabad Man Arrested in High-Profile Mumbai Rape and Assault Case
  • Country:
  • India

On March 30, Sanoj Mishra was apprehended in Ghaziabad by police in relation to a rape and assault case. The arrest follows an investigation prompted by a complaint from a 28-year-old woman.

The complainant, who had been in a live-in relationship with Mishra in Mumbai for four years, accused him of repeated abuse and coercing her into three abortions under the false promise of marriage. Evidence unearthed from Muzaffarnagar medical records strengthened her case.

After his bail plea was rejected by the Delhi High Court, Mishra was taken into custody. Mishra, who is married with a family in Mumbai, now faces serious charges brought forth due to the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025