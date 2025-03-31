Ghaziabad Man Arrested in High-Profile Mumbai Rape and Assault Case
Sanoj Mishra, a Ghaziabad resident living in Mumbai, has been arrested in connection with a rape and assault case. A woman accused him of abuse, coerced abortions, and threats. Medical evidence supported her claims, and his bail plea was rejected by the Delhi High Court.
On March 30, Sanoj Mishra was apprehended in Ghaziabad by police in relation to a rape and assault case. The arrest follows an investigation prompted by a complaint from a 28-year-old woman.
The complainant, who had been in a live-in relationship with Mishra in Mumbai for four years, accused him of repeated abuse and coercing her into three abortions under the false promise of marriage. Evidence unearthed from Muzaffarnagar medical records strengthened her case.
After his bail plea was rejected by the Delhi High Court, Mishra was taken into custody. Mishra, who is married with a family in Mumbai, now faces serious charges brought forth due to the allegations.
