Shiv Sena and Comedian Kunal Kamra Clash: A Political Showdown in Mumbai

Shiv Sena functionary Rahool Kanal announced that comedian Kunal Kamra will be met in 'Shiv Sena style' upon his arrival in Mumbai, where he faces police summons. The conflict arose following Kamra's parody involving Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, which led to clashes with Shiv Sena members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 19:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Shiv Sena functionary Rahool Kanal stated on Monday that comedian Kunal Kamra will be received in 'Shiv Sena style' when he visits Mumbai. Kamra is summoned by police following a political controversy sparked by his jibe at Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a comedy show.

Kamra's performance at the Habitat Comedy Club included a parody calling Shinde a 'traitor', prompting reactions from Shiv Sena. Following the incident, Kanal and 11 other party members were detained for vandalizing the venue of Kamra's act.

Amidst the growing tensions, Kanal informed the media that Shiv Sena has urged Mumbai police to investigate Kamra under the Foreign Contributions Regulation Act for alleged foreign funding. In response, Kamra has been granted interim anticipatory bail by the Madras High Court, with conditions attached.

(With inputs from agencies.)

