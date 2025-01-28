Left Menu

Tragedy at Religious Gathering as Structure Collapses

A temporary wooden structure collapsed at a religious event in Baraut, killing seven and injuring 60. The incident occurred during the 'Abhishek' of Lord Adinath. A magisterial inquiry is underway, and a case has been filed against a contractor. Authorities aim to provide proper medical assistance to victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghpat(Up) | Updated: 28-01-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 19:09 IST
Tragedy at Religious Gathering as Structure Collapses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Baraut city, a temporary wooden structure collapsed during a religious event, resulting in the death of seven individuals and injuring approximately 60 others. The collapse occurred around 8 a.m. during the 'Abhishek' ceremony for Lord Adinath.

Local authorities reported that the event was held as part of the Jain community's Moksha Kalyanak Nirvana Mahotsav. Of those injured, 20 were treated and released, while 39 continue to receive medical care. A case has been filed against a contractor responsible for the structure, and a magisterial inquiry is in progress to investigate the cause of the collapse.

The Chief Minister has directed the administration to ensure the effective treatment of the injured, while criticism mounts over alleged negligence in crowd control. The incident has also sparked political controversy, with the Samajwadi Party accusing the state government of insufficient safety measures at religious gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025