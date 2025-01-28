Tragedy at Religious Gathering as Structure Collapses

In a tragic incident in Baraut city, a temporary wooden structure collapsed during a religious event, resulting in the death of seven individuals and injuring approximately 60 others. The collapse occurred around 8 a.m. during the 'Abhishek' ceremony for Lord Adinath.

Local authorities reported that the event was held as part of the Jain community's Moksha Kalyanak Nirvana Mahotsav. Of those injured, 20 were treated and released, while 39 continue to receive medical care. A case has been filed against a contractor responsible for the structure, and a magisterial inquiry is in progress to investigate the cause of the collapse.

The Chief Minister has directed the administration to ensure the effective treatment of the injured, while criticism mounts over alleged negligence in crowd control. The incident has also sparked political controversy, with the Samajwadi Party accusing the state government of insufficient safety measures at religious gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)