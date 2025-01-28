Left Menu

Louvre New Renaissance: Revamping History for Modern Times

French President Emmanuel Macron has unveiled plans for a significant renovation of the Louvre museum, including a dedicated room for the 'Mona Lisa.' The overhaul, estimated to cost up to 800 million euros, aims to modernize the museum with new entrances and underground rooms, set to be completed by 2031.

In a bold move to modernize the iconic Louvre museum, French President Emmanuel Macron announced a substantial renovation plan on Tuesday. This ambitious project, dubbed 'Louvre New Renaissance,' aims to address overcrowding and outdated facilities, including a dedicated room for Leonardo da Vinci's 'Mona Lisa.'

Set to be completed by 2031, the renovation project will introduce a new entrance near the River Seine and the creation of underground rooms, enhancing visitor experience. Ticket prices will rise for non-EU visitors, potentially raising up to 800 million euros to finance the venture.

Concerns regarding the museum's aging infrastructure, such as water leaks and inadequate amenities, inspired this costly overhaul. The Louvre's last major facelift occurred in the 1980s, leaving the museum struggling to meet modern standards amid surging visitor numbers.

