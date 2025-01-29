Left Menu

Strained Brotherhood: A$AP Rocky's Trial Unfolds

In the ongoing trial of A$AP Rocky, former friend A$AP Relli testifies about their deteriorating relationship and a shocking incident involving a firearm. The court examines allegations of Rocky firing a semiautomatic weapon during a confrontation, while the defense argues the firearm was a starter pistol. Tensions rise as the trial continues.

Updated: 29-01-2025 10:20 IST
The trial of renowned hip-hop artist A$AP Rocky saw key witness testimony on Tuesday from former friend A$AP Relli, focusing on their fracturing relationship and a gun-related altercation that rocked Hollywood. Relli took the stand, revealing an emotional account of events that led to the alleged shooting by Rocky.

Describing their once brotherly bond, Relli explained how fame strained his relationship with Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, and ultimately led to a confrontation in a Hollywood parking garage. According to Relli, this incident ended with Rocky allegedly pulling a gun on him, escalating their conflict to new heights.

While the prosecution paints Rocky as the aggressor, the defense contends that Relli is driven by ulterior motives, arguing the firearm was a non-lethal starter pistol. As the trial progresses, both sides prepare for a heated battle in court, with cross-examinations set to test the credibility of each party's claims.

