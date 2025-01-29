Lunar New Year Celebrations: A Global Spectacle of Tradition
The Lunar New Year, marking the Year of the Snake, was celebrated globally from Asia to Moscow. The festivities included temple visits, incense offerings, family gatherings, and vibrant cultural performances. Many Chinese people traveled home or abroad, contributing to a massive human movement, while diverse communities embraced the tradition.
The Year of the Snake began with vibrant Lunar New Year festivities across Asia and even in Moscow. Hundreds gathered at Hong Kong's Wong Tai Sin Taoist temple to place incense sticks at the temple's entrance in hopes of blessing their families and businesses for the coming year.
This holiday, also called the Spring Festival, Tet, and Seollal in different Asian cultures, is highly significant for Chinese diaspora communities globally. This year, firecrackers echoed outside Kuala Lumpur's Guan Di temple while lion dances entertained crowds to the beat of drums.
Amidst these celebrations, many Chinese travel home during the eight-day break, known as the world's largest yearly human mobilization. Meanwhile, Moscow held colorful parades and cultural displays, celebrating the deepened ties between China and Russia, with visitors immersing themselves in Chinese culture.
(With inputs from agencies.)
