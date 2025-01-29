Left Menu

Shiv Sena Criticizes State Over Maha Kumbh Chaos: A Blame Game Unfolds

The Shiv Sena (UBT) criticizes BJP for mismanagement at Maha Kumbh, leading to a deadly stampede. Allegations suggest VIP visits exacerbate crowding and chaos. The party's Sanjay Raut questions the allocation of funds and points out past successful management under Akhilesh Yadav's tenure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-01-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 13:48 IST
Shiv Sena Criticizes State Over Maha Kumbh Chaos: A Blame Game Unfolds
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has questioned the agency responsible for the stampede at the Maha Kumbh, linking the incident to the closure of certain riverbank sections for ministerial visits.

Sanjay Raut, a Shiv Sena member, suggested reserving specific days for VIP visits, citing the Rs 10,000 crore spent on the event's management. Raut accused the BJP of exploiting the Kumbh for political gains, labeling the stampede fatalities as a 'murder by the state administration.'

Raut critiqued the BJP's handling of the event as a political endeavor rather than a faith-based gathering, contrasting current management with successful past efforts under former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. He noted continued mismanagement despite the influx of pilgrims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025