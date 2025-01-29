Shiv Sena Criticizes State Over Maha Kumbh Chaos: A Blame Game Unfolds

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has questioned the agency responsible for the stampede at the Maha Kumbh, linking the incident to the closure of certain riverbank sections for ministerial visits.

Sanjay Raut, a Shiv Sena member, suggested reserving specific days for VIP visits, citing the Rs 10,000 crore spent on the event's management. Raut accused the BJP of exploiting the Kumbh for political gains, labeling the stampede fatalities as a 'murder by the state administration.'

Raut critiqued the BJP's handling of the event as a political endeavor rather than a faith-based gathering, contrasting current management with successful past efforts under former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. He noted continued mismanagement despite the influx of pilgrims.

(With inputs from agencies.)