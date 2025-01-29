Shiv Sena Criticizes State Over Maha Kumbh Chaos: A Blame Game Unfolds
The Shiv Sena (UBT) criticizes BJP for mismanagement at Maha Kumbh, leading to a deadly stampede. Allegations suggest VIP visits exacerbate crowding and chaos. The party's Sanjay Raut questions the allocation of funds and points out past successful management under Akhilesh Yadav's tenure.
- Country:
- India
The Shiv Sena (UBT) has questioned the agency responsible for the stampede at the Maha Kumbh, linking the incident to the closure of certain riverbank sections for ministerial visits.
Sanjay Raut, a Shiv Sena member, suggested reserving specific days for VIP visits, citing the Rs 10,000 crore spent on the event's management. Raut accused the BJP of exploiting the Kumbh for political gains, labeling the stampede fatalities as a 'murder by the state administration.'
Raut critiqued the BJP's handling of the event as a political endeavor rather than a faith-based gathering, contrasting current management with successful past efforts under former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. He noted continued mismanagement despite the influx of pilgrims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amit Shah's Gujarat Visit: Kite Flying, Project Inaugurations, and More
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hit out at PoK PM Chaudhry Anwarul Haq over his remarks on India, says J-K is incomplete with PoK.
Sharad Pawar Rebuts Amit Shah: A Political Showdown
Efforts underway to reduce distance between hearts of people of J-K and Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at rally in Akhnoor.
Pakistan making all efforts to destabilise Jammu and Kashmir: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.