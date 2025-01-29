Left Menu

Tragedy Unfolds at Maha Kumbh Stampede

President Droupadi Murmu expressed profound sorrow over the stampede at Maha Kumbh, which resulted in multiple casualties. The tragic incident occurred at Sangam area as devotees gathered for a holy dip. Murmu extended condolences and prayed for the recovery of the injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 13:56 IST
Tragedy Unfolds at Maha Kumbh Stampede
Devotees head for the Holy Dip at Triven Sangam (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh has claimed the lives of several pilgrims as President Droupadi Murmu expressed her heartfelt condolences. The chaos ensued in the early hours of Wednesday at the Sangam area, where a massive congregation of pilgrims had gathered for a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya.

The incident, which occurred between 1 am and 2 am, saw devotees climbing over barricades at Akhara Marg, leading to a deadly rush. The President, sharing her sorrow on social media, conveyed her deep condolences to the families affected by this tragic event.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the stampede as efforts continue to assist those injured and ensure safety for the remainder of the festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025