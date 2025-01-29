Tragedy Unfolds at Maha Kumbh Stampede

A tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh has claimed the lives of several pilgrims as President Droupadi Murmu expressed her heartfelt condolences. The chaos ensued in the early hours of Wednesday at the Sangam area, where a massive congregation of pilgrims had gathered for a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya.

The incident, which occurred between 1 am and 2 am, saw devotees climbing over barricades at Akhara Marg, leading to a deadly rush. The President, sharing her sorrow on social media, conveyed her deep condolences to the families affected by this tragic event.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the stampede as efforts continue to assist those injured and ensure safety for the remainder of the festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)