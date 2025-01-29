Left Menu

Uproar Over Maha Kumbh Stampede: Opposition Calls for Accountability

Opposition leaders in Uttar Pradesh, including Akhilesh Yadav, criticize the Yogi Adityanath government following a stampede at Maha Kumbh, demanding accountability and improved arrangements. They urge the involvement of the army for better management and air ambulances for the injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 29-01-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 14:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Opposition figures in Uttar Pradesh, prominently including SP president Akhilesh Yadav, have sharply criticized the Yogi Adityanath government following a deadly stampede at the Maha Kumbh. Yadav, expressing concern over the incident, has called for the resignation of those claiming the event had 'world-class arrangements'.

In a statement on X, Yadav advocated for the armed forces to take over management duties from the state to restore trust among the saint community and devotees. He also called for the use of air ambulances for the severely injured and urged better identification processes for the deceased.

State Congress leader Ajay Rai has echoed similar sentiments, blaming the administration for prioritizing branding over effective management. He described the incident as highlighting governmental failures and insensitivity, urging for proper compensation for victims and enhancements in future safety protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

