Amrit Snan Resumes: Traditional Bathing Ritual Amidst Kumbh Stampede Aftermath

The traditional Amrit Snan bathing ritual, postponed due to a recent stampede at Maha Kumbh, recommenced on Wednesday under the guidance of Mahant Ravindra Puri.

As crowds jostled at the Sangam for a dip on Mauni Amavasya, Yogi Adityanath coordinated a deferred schedule to manage the influx safely.

The akharas proceeded in a subdued procession at 2:30 PM, taking a holy dip as per the cultural traditions of Kumbh Mela, following the tragedy that resulted in multiple fatalities.

