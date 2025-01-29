Amrit Snan Resumes: Traditional Bathing Ritual Amidst Kumbh Stampede Aftermath
The Amrit snan, a traditional ritual during the Kumbh Mela, resumed after a tragic stampede caused a delay. Led by Mahant Ravindra Puri, the akharas procession was less grand this year. Measures were taken to control the crowd after the incident to ensure safety during the ritual.
The traditional Amrit Snan bathing ritual, postponed due to a recent stampede at Maha Kumbh, recommenced on Wednesday under the guidance of Mahant Ravindra Puri.
As crowds jostled at the Sangam for a dip on Mauni Amavasya, Yogi Adityanath coordinated a deferred schedule to manage the influx safely.
The akharas proceeded in a subdued procession at 2:30 PM, taking a holy dip as per the cultural traditions of Kumbh Mela, following the tragedy that resulted in multiple fatalities.
