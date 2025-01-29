Mohanlal's Cinematic Journey with Prithviraj: From 'Lucifer' to 'L2: Empuraan'
Superstar Mohanlal discusses his collaboration with Prithviraj Sukumaran on projects like 'Lucifer', 'Bro Daddy', and the upcoming 'L2: Empuraan'. Mohanlal praises Prithviraj's sensitive approach to filmmaking and highlights the growth of the Malayalam film industry, especially since the pandemic. 'L2: Empuraan' releases on March 27 in multiple languages.
Mohanlal, a revered figure in Indian cinema, extolled Prithviraj Sukumaran's directorial finesse in films such as 'Lucifer', 'Bro Daddy', and 'L2: Empuraan'. Citing the actor-filmmaker's meticulous scripting and directing skills, Mohanlal expressed admiration during the 'L2: Empuraan' teaser launch.
The 'Lucifer' sequel sees Mohanlal reprising his role as Stephen Nedumpally, while showcasing a different dimension of his action-hero persona. Set for a March 27 release, the film will be available in five Indian languages.
Amidst collaborations with industry titans like Mammootty, Mohanlal noted the tight-knit nature of the Malayalam industry and the surge in its global recognition post-pandemic, spurred by hits like 'Drishyam'.
