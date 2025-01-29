Left Menu

Mohanlal's Cinematic Journey with Prithviraj: From 'Lucifer' to 'L2: Empuraan'

Superstar Mohanlal discusses his collaboration with Prithviraj Sukumaran on projects like 'Lucifer', 'Bro Daddy', and the upcoming 'L2: Empuraan'. Mohanlal praises Prithviraj's sensitive approach to filmmaking and highlights the growth of the Malayalam film industry, especially since the pandemic. 'L2: Empuraan' releases on March 27 in multiple languages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 29-01-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 15:22 IST
Mohanlal's Cinematic Journey with Prithviraj: From 'Lucifer' to 'L2: Empuraan'
Mohanlal
  • Country:
  • India

Mohanlal, a revered figure in Indian cinema, extolled Prithviraj Sukumaran's directorial finesse in films such as 'Lucifer', 'Bro Daddy', and 'L2: Empuraan'. Citing the actor-filmmaker's meticulous scripting and directing skills, Mohanlal expressed admiration during the 'L2: Empuraan' teaser launch.

The 'Lucifer' sequel sees Mohanlal reprising his role as Stephen Nedumpally, while showcasing a different dimension of his action-hero persona. Set for a March 27 release, the film will be available in five Indian languages.

Amidst collaborations with industry titans like Mammootty, Mohanlal noted the tight-knit nature of the Malayalam industry and the surge in its global recognition post-pandemic, spurred by hits like 'Drishyam'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025