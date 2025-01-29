Mohanlal's Cinematic Journey with Prithviraj: From 'Lucifer' to 'L2: Empuraan'

Mohanlal, a revered figure in Indian cinema, extolled Prithviraj Sukumaran's directorial finesse in films such as 'Lucifer', 'Bro Daddy', and 'L2: Empuraan'. Citing the actor-filmmaker's meticulous scripting and directing skills, Mohanlal expressed admiration during the 'L2: Empuraan' teaser launch.

The 'Lucifer' sequel sees Mohanlal reprising his role as Stephen Nedumpally, while showcasing a different dimension of his action-hero persona. Set for a March 27 release, the film will be available in five Indian languages.

Amidst collaborations with industry titans like Mammootty, Mohanlal noted the tight-knit nature of the Malayalam industry and the surge in its global recognition post-pandemic, spurred by hits like 'Drishyam'.

(With inputs from agencies.)