Kabir Khan and Applause Entertainment Unite for Two New Films

In an exciting development within the Indian film industry, renowned filmmaker Kabir Khan has entered into a partnership with Applause Entertainment for a two-picture deal. The collaboration will see Khan both direct and serve as creative production lead for both films, under the joint banner of Applause and Kabir Khan Films, as reported by Deadline.

Expressing enthusiasm about the venture, Khan stated, "This collaboration with Applause is a natural fit as we both share a passion for stories that resonate with people at their core. The beauty of this partnership lies in the creative freedom it offers, and I'm thrilled to embark on this exciting journey with Sameer and his incredible team."

Sameer Nair, Managing Director of Applause Entertainment, remarked that the partnership is driven by a shared passion for storytelling, as their vision is to work with powerful creative voices to tell stories that are unique, distinctive, and resonate with audiences. While specific details of the projects remain undisclosed, Khan's track record includes notable works such as 'Ek Tha Tiger' and 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', ensuring expectations are high. Meanwhile, Applause Entertainment continues to find success with its series 'Black Warrant' on Netflix, and is eagerly anticipating 'Paatal Lok Season 2'.

