Chaos and Tragedy: Stampede at Maha Kumbh

A deadly stampede at the Maha Kumbh's Sangam area left several devotees dead and injured as they rushed to take a holy dip at an auspicious hour. The massive influx of pilgrims caused barricades to collapse, leading to chaos. Officials advise practicing safety precautions during such events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 29-01-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 17:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A deadly stampede unfolded at the Maha Kumbh's Sangam area early Wednesday, leaving shoes, slippers, and clothes scattered across the site. Witnesses recounted the chaos as devotees pushed and shoved to take a dip during the auspicious hour of Mauni Amavasya.

The incident occurred around 2 am when millions of pilgrims crowded the holy site. Eyewitness accounts suggest that a sudden influx of devotees led to the collapse of barricades, resulting in a tragic crush. Many devotees had patiently waited for the auspicious hour, only to be caught in the ensuing panic. Madhumita, a witness from Assam, recounted the horrific scene of people being trampled.

Among the distraught devotees was Badama Devi from Bihar, who had traveled a great distance to participate in the once-in-a-lifetime event. Videos of officials, including Prayagraj Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, urging pilgrims to take safety precautions and avoid congestion, have now gone viral. The event underscores the need for better crowd management during such large spiritual gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

