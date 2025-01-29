Revolutionizing Pilgrimage: NFT-based Ticketing at Maha Kumbh Mela
The Maha Kumbh Mela, the world's largest religious gathering, is incorporating blockchain technology through a partnership with Okto Wallet and Chaincode. Over 450 million pilgrims will experience NFT-based tickets for train journeys and tent accommodations, blending tradition with innovation. This initiative introduces Web3 technology seamlessly to millions of users.
The Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj is poised to welcome over 450 million pilgrims this year, offering a unique fusion of spiritual tradition and cutting-edge technology. In a pioneering move, Okto Wallet and Chaincode are set to deliver NFT-based tickets to Indian Railways passengers attending the event.
This initiative allows users to store personalized NFTs of their tickets in the Okto Wallet, turning them into digital mementos that also provide exclusive discounts at the Kumbh Mela on tents and other services. With more than 20 lakh devotees expected, comprehensive accommodations have been prepared.
Okto Wallet's collaboration with Chaincode marks a significant milestone in Web3 adoption. Alok Gupta, CEO of Chaincode, emphasized the transformative power of blockchain, while CoinDCX's Rohit Jain highlighted the sacred journey's enhancement through technology. This initiative sets a precedent for future blockchain-driven travel experiences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sigma Capital Launches $100 Million Fund to Revolutionize Web3 Landscape
Indian Railways Electrifies Safety with Signaling Upgrade
A safer tomorrow: Blockchain-Based privacy for mobile health records
Dhruv Kapoor: Steering the Future of Indian Railways
Revolutionizing Blockchain with Nadcab Labs' Smart Contracts