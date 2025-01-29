Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Stampede at the Maha Kumbh

A pre-dawn stampede at the Maha Kumbh in the Sangam area resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries, as crowds pushed to take a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya, one of the most auspicious days for Hindu pilgrims.

While unofficial sources cited over a dozen deaths, the Uttar Pradesh government remained tight-lipped on exact numbers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences, emphasizing prompt assistance to the injured and grieving families.

The chaos was attributed to a surge of pilgrims seeking the traditional Amrit Snan, a ritual bathing, which was deferred until after the initial chaos. Authorities now stress the importance of adherence to crowd-management guidelines to ensure safety.

