Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Stampede at the Maha Kumbh
A stampede at the Maha Kumbh in the Sangam area led to several casualties and injuries as pilgrims scrambled for a holy dip on the auspicious day of Mauni Amavasya. With the Uttar Pradesh government withholding casualty numbers, witnesses reported multiple deaths. Security measures are now being emphasized to prevent further incidents.
A pre-dawn stampede at the Maha Kumbh in the Sangam area resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries, as crowds pushed to take a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya, one of the most auspicious days for Hindu pilgrims.
While unofficial sources cited over a dozen deaths, the Uttar Pradesh government remained tight-lipped on exact numbers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences, emphasizing prompt assistance to the injured and grieving families.
The chaos was attributed to a surge of pilgrims seeking the traditional Amrit Snan, a ritual bathing, which was deferred until after the initial chaos. Authorities now stress the importance of adherence to crowd-management guidelines to ensure safety.
