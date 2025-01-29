Left Menu

Activist Demands Action Against Singer for Gandhi Remarks

A local activist in Pune seeks legal action against singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Mahatma Gandhi. The activist claims that the singer insulted Gandhi by misrepresenting his historical significance, seeking registration of a formal complaint with local police authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 29-01-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 19:50 IST
A Pune activist filed a plea with local police on Wednesday, urging action against singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya for allegedly making derogatory comments about Mahatma Gandhi.

The complaint, lodged by Manish Deshpande, accuses the singer of defaming Gandhi by claiming he was not India's father of the nation but Pakistan's. The remarks reportedly included statements contradicting India's historical existence, according to Deshpande.

Deshpande's lawyer, Asim Sarode, stated they will escalate the matter to higher authorities or the court if necessary to ensure charges of social defamation and societal discord are pursued against Bhattacharya.

