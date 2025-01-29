Devotees Stranded as Maha Kumbh Draws Massive Crowds
Thousands of devotees heading to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj remain stuck at the Madhya Pradesh-Uttar Pradesh border due to overwhelming crowds. With traffic halted, authorities have arranged food, accommodation, and health aid for stranded individuals. A tragic stampede during the festival resulted in 30 fatalities and 60 injuries.
Thousands of devotees traveling to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj found themselves stranded at the border of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh due to an overwhelming influx of pilgrims, officials reported.
Authorities halted traffic late Tuesday and established holding areas near Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, where efforts are underway to provide food, lodgings, and medical aid for those affected.
A tragic stampede at the festival site resulted in 30 deaths and 60 injuries, as millions of devotees crowded to take a ceremonial dip on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya.
