Devotees Stranded as Maha Kumbh Draws Massive Crowds

Thousands of devotees traveling to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj found themselves stranded at the border of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh due to an overwhelming influx of pilgrims, officials reported.

Authorities halted traffic late Tuesday and established holding areas near Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, where efforts are underway to provide food, lodgings, and medical aid for those affected.

A tragic stampede at the festival site resulted in 30 deaths and 60 injuries, as millions of devotees crowded to take a ceremonial dip on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

(With inputs from agencies.)