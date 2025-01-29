Left Menu

Karnataka Traffic Museum Opens: A Journey Through Road Safety Evolution

Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara inaugurated a traffic police museum and experience centre. The museum aims to educate on traffic management history and promote road safety awareness through interactive exhibits. An ASTraM mobile app for commuters and a Coffee Table Book on Bengaluru Traffic Police were also launched.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-01-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 21:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara officially opened the Traffic Police Museum and Experience Centre within the Traffic Management Centre.

The museum is a pioneering institution focused on the history and progression of traffic management in the city. Its collection features vintage traffic equipment, uniforms, historical photographs, documents, and interactive displays on traffic safety, according to officials.

The museum serves as an educational hub for students, researchers, traffic enthusiasts, and professionals. Alongside, an Experience Centre showcases the technological advancements in traffic policing and road safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

