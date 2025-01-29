Karnataka Traffic Museum Opens: A Journey Through Road Safety Evolution

On Wednesday, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara officially opened the Traffic Police Museum and Experience Centre within the Traffic Management Centre.

The museum is a pioneering institution focused on the history and progression of traffic management in the city. Its collection features vintage traffic equipment, uniforms, historical photographs, documents, and interactive displays on traffic safety, according to officials.

The museum serves as an educational hub for students, researchers, traffic enthusiasts, and professionals. Alongside, an Experience Centre showcases the technological advancements in traffic policing and road safety.

