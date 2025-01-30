Tragedy at Maha Kumbh: Devotees' Last Journey

In the wake of a tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, the remains of four deceased devotees are scheduled to be transported to Belagavi from Delhi on Thursday evening.

The victims, Jyoti Deepak Hattarwath and her daughter Megha, along with Arun Khoparde and Mahadevi Hemant Bhavanur, perished during the early morning chaos as pilgrims gathered for a holy dip. The Karnataka Revenue Minister, Krishna Byre Gowda, confirmed that coordination is underway to move their bodies.

The government has taken swift steps to ensure the deceased return home, with IPS officer Hariram Shankar and other officials overseeing the process. Meanwhile, there are no further reports of injuries among Karnataka residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)