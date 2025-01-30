Left Menu

Netflix to Premiere Oscar-Nominated 'Anuja'

The Oscar-nominated live-action short film 'Anuja' will release on Netflix on February 5. Directed by Adam J Graves, and produced by Mindy Kaling, Guneet Monga, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the film tells a hopeful story of resilience. It will compete in the upcoming Academy Awards.

Updated: 30-01-2025 11:18 IST
  • India

Netflix is set to release the Oscar-nominated live-action short film 'Anuja' on February 5, marking a significant moment in film distribution for director Adam J Graves and his team.

This compelling short, produced by Mindy Kaling alongside other prominent figures like Guneet Monga and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, explores themes of resilience and love amidst hardship.

'Anuja' is a contender in the 97th Academy Awards, where it will compete for recognition in the live-action short film category, representing a collaborative endeavor with the Salaam Baalak Trust among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

