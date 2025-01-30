Echoes of Gandhi: A Legacy of Unity and Compassion

On January 30, 1983, Suvir Saran, then an eleven-year-old, stood among countless others at Birla House, resonating with Gandhi's enduring legacy. The crowd sang his cherished bhajans, filling the air with melodies of devotion and struggle, capturing the essence of Gandhi's perseverance and sacrifice.

As voices echoed through Delhi's winter sky that evening, Saran felt Gandhi's enduring spirit and heard his call for truth and love, especially amid loneliness. Through the Mahatma's teachings, he was reminded of the overarching unity of humanity, a theme Gandhi passionately lived and advocated for.

Gandhi, renowned for his non-violent resistance, challenged the divisions between religions and societies, seeing them as mere illusions. He believed in the essential unity of humanity and the interconnectedness of all faiths, underscoring that greatness stems from humility and service.

