Echoes of Gandhi: A Legacy of Unity and Compassion

Reflecting on Gandhi's enduring message of unity, author Suvir Saran reminisces about standing at Birla House, where his spirit was palpable. Gandhi's vision transcends time, advocating for a world united by compassion and truth. His ideals remain a beacon in today's divided landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 12:11 IST
Artwork by Suvir Saran. Image Credit: ANI
On January 30, 1983, Suvir Saran, then an eleven-year-old, stood among countless others at Birla House, resonating with Gandhi's enduring legacy. The crowd sang his cherished bhajans, filling the air with melodies of devotion and struggle, capturing the essence of Gandhi's perseverance and sacrifice.

As voices echoed through Delhi's winter sky that evening, Saran felt Gandhi's enduring spirit and heard his call for truth and love, especially amid loneliness. Through the Mahatma's teachings, he was reminded of the overarching unity of humanity, a theme Gandhi passionately lived and advocated for.

Gandhi, renowned for his non-violent resistance, challenged the divisions between religions and societies, seeing them as mere illusions. He believed in the essential unity of humanity and the interconnectedness of all faiths, underscoring that greatness stems from humility and service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

