Jharkhand Chief Minister Pays Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren honored Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary by laying floral tributes at Bapu Vatika in Ranchi.

The somber occasion marked the day in 1948 when Gandhi, a leading figure in India's fight for independence, was assassinated by Nathuram Godse.

Soren acknowledged Gandhi's enduring legacy, stating that the Father of the Nation's ideals should guide current and future generations, underscoring the importance of adopting his principles as a true homage.

(With inputs from agencies.)