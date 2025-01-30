Jharkhand Chief Minister Pays Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi
On the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren paid floral tributes in Ranchi. Soren emphasized the lasting influence of Gandhi's ideals and urged people to follow in his footsteps. The anniversary marks the day Gandhi was assassinated in 1948.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren honored Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary by laying floral tributes at Bapu Vatika in Ranchi.
The somber occasion marked the day in 1948 when Gandhi, a leading figure in India's fight for independence, was assassinated by Nathuram Godse.
Soren acknowledged Gandhi's enduring legacy, stating that the Father of the Nation's ideals should guide current and future generations, underscoring the importance of adopting his principles as a true homage.
