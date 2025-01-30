Left Menu

Jharkhand Chief Minister Pays Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

On the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren paid floral tributes in Ranchi. Soren emphasized the lasting influence of Gandhi's ideals and urged people to follow in his footsteps. The anniversary marks the day Gandhi was assassinated in 1948.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 30-01-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 15:20 IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister Pays Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi
Mahatma Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren honored Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary by laying floral tributes at Bapu Vatika in Ranchi.

The somber occasion marked the day in 1948 when Gandhi, a leading figure in India's fight for independence, was assassinated by Nathuram Godse.

Soren acknowledged Gandhi's enduring legacy, stating that the Father of the Nation's ideals should guide current and future generations, underscoring the importance of adopting his principles as a true homage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025