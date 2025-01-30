Celebrating Excellence: Republic Day's Top Tableau and Marching Contingents Awarded
Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth presented awards for the best marching contingents and tableaux of the 76th Republic Day celebrations. Uttar Pradesh's tableau won first prize, while Jammu and Kashmir Rifles had the best marching contingent among the three services. An online poll also determined popular choices.
In a grand ceremony held at Rashtriya Rangshala Camp in Delhi, the Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth awarded the best marching contingents and tableaux from the 76th Republic Day celebrations.
The state tableau from Uttar Pradesh, depicting the Mahakumbh, won top honors, while the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles brigade emerged as the best marching contingent among the three services.
An online poll on the MyGov portal further engaged citizens in voting for their favorites, with Uttar Pradesh's tableau securing the popular choice award, underscoring the event's vibrant diversity and cultural showcase.
