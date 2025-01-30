Left Menu

Tragedy at Sangam: Devotional Journey Turns Fatal

Guddi Devi Koli, a devotee from Uttarakhand, lost her life in a tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh's Sangam area. She was separated from her family during the incident. Her body has been brought back to Kichha for cremation. Local authorities confirm her death but no other missing cases.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident, a woman named Guddi Devi Koli from Kichha, Uttarakhand, was tragically killed during a stampede in Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh on Wednesday morning. She had traveled to the auspicious site with her family to partake in the sacred 'Mauni Amavasya' rituals.

Unfortunately, Guddi Devi, who was separated from her family amidst the chaos, was later found lifeless, leaving her loved ones shocked and distraught. Her elder son, Rinku Koli, reports that the family has now brought her body back to Kichha for cremation.

The local community is reeling from the tragedy, with some members still unaccounted for after the event. While confirming Guddi Devi's death, SDM Kaustubh Mishra stated that no other missing persons have been reported so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)

