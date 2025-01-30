Tragedy at Sangam: Devotional Journey Turns Fatal

In a heart-wrenching incident, a woman named Guddi Devi Koli from Kichha, Uttarakhand, was tragically killed during a stampede in Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh on Wednesday morning. She had traveled to the auspicious site with her family to partake in the sacred 'Mauni Amavasya' rituals.

Unfortunately, Guddi Devi, who was separated from her family amidst the chaos, was later found lifeless, leaving her loved ones shocked and distraught. Her elder son, Rinku Koli, reports that the family has now brought her body back to Kichha for cremation.

The local community is reeling from the tragedy, with some members still unaccounted for after the event. While confirming Guddi Devi's death, SDM Kaustubh Mishra stated that no other missing persons have been reported so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)